The Best of the Best: Minnesota's Top Hospitals

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand via Shutterstock Top Hospitals

Here’s how the top ten hospitals in the Bold North stack up, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Nationally, the top 50 hospitals are ranked by specialties and conditions, best for people with complex, high-risk conditions that require advanced specialized care. But those hospitals that don’t fall in the top 50 in a specialty but are in the top 10 percent of hospitals are labeled high performing. Because of the volume and requirements of U.S. News & World Report’s list, even being listed marks a hospital as outstanding. Not surprisingly, Mayo Clinic is the number one hospital in the state and country.

1. Mayo Clinic | Rochester

Nationally ranked in 15 adult and 8 children’s specialties

High performing in 1 adult specialty and 10 procedures/conditions

2. Abbott Northwestern Hospital | Minneapolis

Nationally ranked in 2 adult specialties

High performing in 6 adult specialties and 10 procedures/conditions

3. St. Cloud Hospital | St. Cloud

Nationally ranked in 2 adult specialties

High performing in 6 adult specialties and 9 procedures/conditions

4. Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center | Duluth

High performing in 1 adult specialty and 7 procedures/conditions

5. M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital | Edina

High performing in 7 procedures/conditions

6. Mercy Hospital | Coon Rapids

High performing in 1 adult specialty and 6 procedures/conditions

7. M Health Fairview St. Joseph’s Hospital | St. Paul

High performing in 8 procedures/conditions

8. Methodist Hospital | St. Louis Park

High performing in 6 procedures/conditions

9. United Hospital | St. Paul

High performing in 6 procedures/conditions

10. Regions Hospital | St. Paul

High performing in 6 procedures/conditions

HANDBOOK TO TWIN CITIES HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS

ALLINA HEALTH allinahealth.org

Abbott Northwestern Hospital | Mpls.

Abbott Northwestern—WestHealth | Plymouth

Buffalo Hospital | Buffalo

Cambridge Medical Center | Cambridge

District One Hospital | Faribault

Mercy Hospital | Coon Rapids

Mercy Hospital—Unity Campus | Fridley

New Ulm Medical Center | New Ulm

Owatonna Hospital | Owatonna

Phillips Eye Institute, a Campus of Abbott Northwestern Hospital | Mpls.

Regina Hospital | Hastings

St. Francis Regional Medical Center | Shakopee

The Mother Baby Center at Abbott Northwestern with Children’s Minnesota Mpls., themotherbabycenter.org

The Mother Baby Center at Mercy with Children’s Minnesota Coon Rapids, themotherbabycenter.org

The Mother Baby Center at United with Children’s Minnesota St. Paul, themotherbabycenter.org

United Hospital St. Paul allinahealth.org

Children’s Minnesota Minneapolis Hospital Campus | Mpls.

Children’s Minnesota St. Paul Hospital Campus | St. Paul

Children’s Minnesota Minnetonka Surgery and Specialty Center | Minnetonka

FAIRVIEW HEALTH SERVICES fairview.org

Fairview Range Medical Center | Hibbing

Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital | Grand Rapids

Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare | St. Paul, gillettechildrens.org

Hutchinson Health | Hutchinson, hutchhealth.com

Lakeview Hospital | Stillwater, lakeviewhealth.org

Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital | St. Louis Park, methodisthospital.com

Regions Hospital | St. Paul, regionshospital.com

St. Francis Regional Medical Center | Shakopee, stfrancis-shakopee.com

HENNEPIN HEALTHCARE hennepinhealthcare.org

HCMC + Emergency Department Mpls., hennepinhealthcare.org/clinic/hcmc

Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine | Mpls.

Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine | Rochester

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus | Rochester

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus | Rochester

Mayo Eugenio Litta Children’s Hospital | Rochester

M HEALTH FAIRVIEW mhealthfairview.org

M Health Fairview Bethesda Hospital | St. Paul, fairview.org

M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center | Wyoming

M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center | Princeton

M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital | Burnsville

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital | Edina

M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital | Maplewood

M Health Fairview St. Joseph’s Hospital | St. Paul

M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital | Woodbury

M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center | Mpls. and St. Paul, mhealth.org

University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Mpls. mhealth.org/childrens

MINNESOTA VETERANS AFFAIRS HOSPITALS

Minneapolis VA Health Care System | Mpls., minneapolis.va.gov

St. Cloud VA Health Care System | St. Cloud, stcloud.va.gov

NORTH MEMORIAL HEALTH northmemorial.com

Maple Grove Hospital | Maple Grove

North Memorial Health Hospital | Robbinsdale

RIDGEVIEW MEDICAL CENTER ridgeviewmedical.org

Ridgeview Medical Center | Waconia

Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center | Le Sueur

Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center | Arlington

Two Twelve Medical Center | Chaska

Read more from our Annual Health Guide in the November issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine or here.