The Best of the Best: Minnesota's Top Hospitals

Top Hospitals
Here’s how the top ten hospitals in the Bold North stack up, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Nationally, the top 50 hospitals are ranked by specialties and conditions, best for people with complex, high-risk conditions that require advanced specialized care. But those hospitals that don’t fall in the top 50 in a specialty but are in the top 10 percent of hospitals are labeled high performing. Because of the volume and requirements of U.S. News & World Report’s list, even being listed marks a hospital as outstanding. Not surprisingly, Mayo Clinic is the number one hospital in the state and country.
1. Mayo Clinic | Rochester
Nationally ranked in 15 adult and 8 children’s specialties
High performing in 1 adult specialty and 10 procedures/conditions
2. Abbott Northwestern Hospital | Minneapolis
Nationally ranked in 2 adult specialties
High performing in 6 adult specialties and 10 procedures/conditions
3. St. Cloud Hospital | St. Cloud
Nationally ranked in 2 adult specialties
High performing in 6 adult specialties and 9 procedures/conditions
4. Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center | Duluth
High performing in 1 adult specialty and 7 procedures/conditions
5. M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital | Edina
High performing in 7 procedures/conditions
6. Mercy Hospital | Coon Rapids
High performing in 1 adult specialty and 6 procedures/conditions
7. M Health Fairview St. Joseph’s Hospital | St. Paul
High performing in 8 procedures/conditions
8. Methodist Hospital | St. Louis Park
High performing in 6 procedures/conditions
9. United Hospital | St. Paul
High performing in 6 procedures/conditions
10. Regions Hospital | St. Paul
High performing in 6 procedures/conditions
HANDBOOK TO TWIN CITIES HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS
ALLINA HEALTH allinahealth.org
Abbott Northwestern Hospital | Mpls.
Abbott Northwestern—WestHealth | Plymouth
Buffalo Hospital | Buffalo
Cambridge Medical Center | Cambridge
District One Hospital | Faribault
Mercy Hospital | Coon Rapids
Mercy Hospital—Unity Campus | Fridley
New Ulm Medical Center | New Ulm
Owatonna Hospital | Owatonna
Phillips Eye Institute, a Campus of Abbott Northwestern Hospital | Mpls.
Regina Hospital | Hastings
St. Francis Regional Medical Center | Shakopee
The Mother Baby Center at Abbott Northwestern with Children’s Minnesota Mpls., themotherbabycenter.org
The Mother Baby Center at Mercy with Children’s Minnesota Coon Rapids, themotherbabycenter.org
The Mother Baby Center at United with Children’s Minnesota St. Paul, themotherbabycenter.org
United Hospital St. Paul allinahealth.org
CHILDREN’S MINNESOTA childrensmn.org
Children’s Minnesota Minneapolis Hospital Campus | Mpls.
Children’s Minnesota St. Paul Hospital Campus | St. Paul
Children’s Minnesota Minnetonka Surgery and Specialty Center | Minnetonka
FAIRVIEW HEALTH SERVICES fairview.org
Fairview Range Medical Center | Hibbing
Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital | Grand Rapids
Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare | St. Paul, gillettechildrens.org
HEALTHPARTNERS/PARK NICOLLET healthpartners.com
Hutchinson Health | Hutchinson, hutchhealth.com
Lakeview Hospital | Stillwater, lakeviewhealth.org
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital | St. Louis Park, methodisthospital.com
Regions Hospital | St. Paul, regionshospital.com
St. Francis Regional Medical Center | Shakopee, stfrancis-shakopee.com
HENNEPIN HEALTHCARE hennepinhealthcare.org
HCMC + Emergency Department Mpls., hennepinhealthcare.org/clinic/hcmc
MAYO CLINIC sportsmedicine.mayoclinic.org, mayoclinic.org
Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine | Mpls.
Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine | Rochester
Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus | Rochester
Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus | Rochester
Mayo Eugenio Litta Children’s Hospital | Rochester
M HEALTH FAIRVIEW mhealthfairview.org
M Health Fairview Bethesda Hospital | St. Paul, fairview.org
M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center | Wyoming
M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center | Princeton
M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital | Burnsville
M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital | Edina
M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital | Maplewood
M Health Fairview St. Joseph’s Hospital | St. Paul
M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital | Woodbury
M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center | Mpls. and St. Paul, mhealth.org
University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Mpls. mhealth.org/childrens
MINNESOTA VETERANS AFFAIRS HOSPITALS
Minneapolis VA Health Care System | Mpls., minneapolis.va.gov
St. Cloud VA Health Care System | St. Cloud, stcloud.va.gov
NORTH MEMORIAL HEALTH northmemorial.com
Maple Grove Hospital | Maple Grove
North Memorial Health Hospital | Robbinsdale
RIDGEVIEW MEDICAL CENTER ridgeviewmedical.org
Ridgeview Medical Center | Waconia
Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center | Le Sueur
Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center | Arlington
Two Twelve Medical Center | Chaska
