Maternal Health: How This Local Healing Center is Investing in New Families

via Shutterstock

Despite the joy a new family member can bring, becoming new parents can sometimes be a lonely occasion. Add in a pandemic and social distancing, and it can feel downright desolate.

Enter the Hennepin Healthcare Foundation’s Redleaf Center for Family Healing, a space dedicated to helping pregnant women and new parents through the mental hardships of having a baby. It expands upon the work of Hennepin Healthcare’s Mother-Baby Program, Minnesota’s first intensive mental health program for pregnant and postpartum mothers.

“The best investment for children is investing in the emotional health of their parents,” says Helen Kim, MD, of the Redleaf Center. “The health of children is intrinsically connected to the health of parents, and when parents are struggling, children struggle.” One in seven new parents experiences mental health issues, making it one of the most common complications from childbirth.

The Redleaf Center has a variety of resources to benefit perinatal families (those expecting or with children under the age of 5), including clinical services like HopeLine, which connects parents in need to a mental health professional who can provide resources for issues like confusion over medication or baby-bonding difficulties. The center also offers integrative services like yoga and meditation, as well as Kitchen Table, a teaching kitchen where parents can learn about nutritional eating in a community space. With COVID-19, the center is hoping to shift Kitchen Table’s focus to food accessibility.

Traditionally, many clinics will treat the outward symptoms that perinatal parents experience—like depression, anxiety, and insomnia—but not get to the root of what causes them. One of the aims of the Redleaf Center is to address both the causes and symptoms of issues associated with peri- natal health.

“If a patient is a tree, and the leaves are the symptoms, traditional models focus on the leaf, the symptoms, like depression and anxiety,” Kim says. “[In] the Redleaf Center, we’re going to focus on the roots in the soil.”

