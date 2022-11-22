Annual Health Guide: Level Up

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

Learn how to be a good steward of your health at every stage of your adult life in our annual health guide.

You’re navigating school, your career, and personal relationships—and learning how to balance it all on your own. (Well, mostly.) You can’t thrive in this ever-changing decade of life without prioritizing your health and wellness. Set yourself up for success in the future by starting healthy habits and practices now. Read more >>

In a study commissioned by The Office Group, the average worker is most likely to experience career burnout by the age of 32. Undoing the effects of burnout is a whole lot harder than stopping it before it starts, especially in today’s 24/7, always-on culture. Read more >>

Whew! Between work, family, and your health, there’s a lot to keep track of. Here are a few things to prioritize in your 40s. Read more >>

It’s an era of change, and sometimes those changes happen quickly. People in their 50s experience plenty of transitions—personally, professionally, and physically. Some are smack-ya-in-the-face obvious, while others are more subtle. Here are five transitions you should watch for in your 50s. Read more >>

Staying healthy in your 60s will ensure you can keep doing all the things you love, from travel and exercise to hobbies and sex. But you do need to go after it. Be proactive about your health, and your body, mind, and spirit will continue serving you well for years to come. Read more >>

There’s a reason we call them golden years—they’re rife with opportunity! As you transition into your 70s and beyond, you may be moving a little slower or requiring more frequent tune-ups, but that doesn’t mean life has to stop. It’s just getting started! Prioritizing your health by eating right and staying active isn’t just essential for daily wellness—it can help boost your mood and keep you thriving well into your 80s. Read more >>

You thought you’d be done battling breakouts once you left your teens. Wrong! For some adults, acne continues well into their 20s and 30s. Read more >>

Knowing where to go when you need care can be tricky: What constitutes an emergency, and what’s better dealt with at urgent care? Read more >>

Chances are, you had chicken pox as a kid. While you eventually got over those itchy bumps, the chicken pox virus didn’t go away; instead, your immune system kept it in check. For many people, life carries on. For some, the varicella zoster virus can trigger a case of shingles. Read more >>

Here’s how the top 10 hospitals in the Bold North stack up, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Read more >>

This article originally appeared in the November 2022 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.