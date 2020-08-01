A Leap of Faith

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson Photography Madelyn and Dr. Kebriaei jumping outside Children's Minnesota

MADELYN + DR. KEBRIAEI

Following in her two older sisters’ footsteps, Madelyn became interested in gymnastics at an early age. When other 18-month-olds were just learning how to eat with a spoon or squat down to pick up a toy without losing their balance, Madelyn, now 11, was getting her first taste of the tumbling mat. She joined the Junior Olympic competitive team at age 3, where practices were marked with cartwheels, somersaults, and walk-up pullovers, lasting up to four hours at a time. “Like brushing your teeth, it kind of became a habit. I don’t even think about it anymore,” she says.

Gymnastics became the language in which she learned to express herself. It’s where she was taught that there is no reaching the top without putting in the work, that being a part of a team is just as valuable as ability, that injuries are a byproduct of determination.

Five years into the sport, Madelyn was familiar with the occasional sprain or strain, but she was struck by a new brand of pain—one that stemmed from her lower back. Whether on the beam or on the ground, putting one foot in front of the other became nearly impossible.

Meysam Kebriaei, MD, a pediatric neurosurgeon at Children’s Minnesota, remembers meeting a “very resilient, very tough” 7-year-old when he was introduced to Madelyn.

After rounds of imaging tests, Dr. Kebriaei and his team detected a pars fracture, a relatively common injury in young people, but especially in teens who perform athletics at a high level–-like gymnastics, swimming, and wrestling. It’s a break in part of the lumbar vertebrae that connects the upper joint to the lower joint of that vertebrae, caused by repetitive stress on the lower back. The goal, Dr. Kebriaei says, was to treat her pain as best and as conservatively as they could so she could get back to doing what she loved.

“We started with putting her in a [back] brace for three months,” says Dr. Kebriaei. “It’s not easy for a 7-year-old to wear a turtle shell brace all day long, but she was very dedicated to becoming pain-free and getting back to the gym.” Madelyn spent the next four years intermittently wearing the brace and attending physical therapy.

Last year, however, her pain returned with a vengeance. Dr. Kebriaei observed that the pain wasn’t just contained in her back—her nerves were being pinched, causing a shooting pain that traveled down both legs. “She had been so good at following through with the conservative measures, but those measures no longer worked,” he says. In order to treat her injury and prevent it from progressing, Dr. Kebriaei and team decided they would need to do a fusion and surgical repair of her fracture.

His team opted for a novel, minimally-invasive procedure that, instead of fusing two vertebrae together, would “fuse the fracture line, as the joints above and below weren’t really communicating with each other,” Dr. Kebriaei continues. “We were able to go in there and use instrumentation to place titanium screws and a rod to work as an internal brace.” The hope was that, going forward, there would be no disruption of Madelyn's mobility or need for future surgeries.

“We used all of the latest technology, something that I’m really proud of. Children’s Minnesota has been really supportive of us being on the leading-edge which, for example, allowed us to get a 3D view of Madelyn’s spine to navigate the instrumentation, dramatically reducing any room for error.” Due to a small incision, less time under anesthesia in the OR, and a quicker recovery time, it wasn’t long after that Madelyn could resume activities.

But Madelyn has had to retrain her mind and body to look inward for guidance. In powering through a mind-body-spine phenomenon that she calls “mental blocks,” she has to rely on years of trained muscle memory patterns to perform a series of physical movements—like pushing off the floor, snapping from a tight arch to a tight hollow position, and landing squarely in front of her hips.

Back handsprings and back flips, she says, used to be a no-brainer for her. Now, she has to surrender all of her trust to her body’s knowing abilities.

“My spine has metal in it, so my brain has to get used to it.”

Photo by Eliesa Johnson Photography Madelyn + Dr. Kebriaei high five at Children's Minnesota

Dr. Kebriaei says Madelyn’s grit and contagious spirit have made an impact at Children’s Minnesota throughout these past four years. “When she comes to our clinic, all the nurses want to see her and say hi,” he says. “She always asks for everybody by name: Is Amber here? Is Andi around? She’s become a poster child for our patients.” Traits that will undoubtedly lend to a promising career in oncology, Madelyn’s future dream job.

Today, she’s still in recovery mode, alternating gymnastics practices with physical therapy sessions. Dr. Kebriaei says the mental blocks she experiences speaks to her strength and dedication. “She’s rethinking how she moves and how her body feels. It’s a part of this [next chapter], working through the muscle memory and pain, trying to get back to the place before the surgery and the stiffness,” he says.

Madelyn says no matter what the road ahead looks like, she’s grateful for the surgery and for Dr. Kebriaei and team’s caring hands. “At first, the thought of surgery really scared me and I didn’t know how to feel, I didn’t know how I’d be,” she says. “But if I didn’t have it done, I might have been paralyzed. I’m just really thankful for Dr. Kebriaei—he’s helped me with a lot in the past couple of years, and I’m really happy we did the surgery.”

In this new normal, Madelyn’s learning how to express herself through other outlets: painting flowers; spending quality time with her family and dog JoJo; creating art in the family garage; and riding her RipStik, a two-wheel skateboard. She asks Dr. Kebriaei if he’d ever be up for the challenge of taking hers out for a spin. He laughs. “As long as I can wear my helmet, I totally would ride the RipStik and bust some moves on it! You know, I was a pretty mean skateboarder when I was a teenager.”

