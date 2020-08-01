A Gentle Leader

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson Photography Eli and Dr. Geopferd at Children's Minnesota

ELI + DR. GOEPFERD

For Nitara and her family of five, home isn’t just a physical place—it’s a sense of belonging. “As a transracial family with two moms, it’s important for us to make sure our kids see mirrors of themselves within our community,” says Nitara. “Knowing that the staff at Children’s Minnesota is diverse and our kids are used to diversity anyways, it just makes them feel that much more at home.”

From sports practices to school events and playdates, the daily demands of parenting require Nitara and her spouse to be at several different places. And sometimes, that’s all at once.

“When it comes to medical appointments, you don’t want to be driving 30 minutes here and there, across town and back, when you can get all of your needs met in one place,” she says. That one place can be found under the guidance of Angela Kade Goepferd, MD, a pediatrician at Children’s Minnesota Primary Care Clinic in Minneapolis and medical director of Children’s Minnesota Gender Health program. Her first touchpoint with Nitara’s family dates back to when Eli, 12, was just a baby. Now, Dr. Goepferd serves as the primary care provider for not only Eli but each of his siblings: Willa (15), Terrison (13), Traedyn (12), and Drue (9).

Dr. Goepferd endearingly remembers a large stroller spilling over with kids in her first encounter with the family. “The sight of these two moms and five kids of all ages in this big stroller trying to contain them all, I just remember thinking ‘Oh my goodness, that’s a lot of family!’” she says with a chuckle. “I feel like there is so much love in that family and that was one of my first impressions of watching them come wheeling down the hallway.”

Eli’s history with Children’s Minnesota stems from asthma issues experienced at birth. His flare-ups and recurrent ear infections continued throughout early childhood and made him more susceptible to respiratory illnesses like RSV and pneumonia, sometimes even leading to in-patient stays.

“The doctors and specialists were all right there and would just talk to each other about Eli,” says Nitara. “We had the cafeteria area to eat lunch, the play area for his siblings to let their energy out. Having access to those things was really helpful, especially when he was really having a hard time with everything.”

For the times that Eli was hospitalized, Dr. Goepferd wasn’t always the one that was overseeing his care, but the communication among Eli’s care team was so streamlined, she was able to follow every major and minor development during his stays. That same integrated approach applies with Eli’s core team of specialists as well. “All of these specialists, they’re on the same page. When he goes to see a specialist, I’m included in that care plan. I think there’s something really reassuring for a family to know there is a comprehensive pediatric health system that will help them meet all of those needs in one place so they don’t have to bounce between a bunch of different clinics and locations.”

In the 12 years that Eli’s been seen at Children’s Minnesota, Dr. Goepferd has observed a kid who’s grown into his own and taken greater control of his condition, no longer defined by the health issues that brought him there in the first place. He enjoys normal middle schooler things, like shooting hoops and playing with his dog.

“When he was younger, having more problems with asthma and being hospitalized more frequently, our conversations were always around how to get him in to see another specialist and how we were going to help manage his medical problems,” she says. “And sometimes, that can really get in the way of getting to know a kid outside of his or her condition. As Eli’s gotten healthier and his asthma has become better controlled the last few years, I’ve really gotten to know him and what he likes, what he enjoys doing, even the video games he’s playing right now.”

Dr. Goepferd says that with Eli’s journey, there isn’t a specific milestone associated with his condition versus, say, a child who needs a transplant. During his visits, an upward transition is illuminated within discussions of managing—as opposed to seeking control of—his condition, and getting to know the family on a personal level.

Photo by Eliesa Johnson Photography Eli at Children's Minnesota

“Eli has these amazing eyes and he communicates through them a lot,” she says. “Of his siblings, he’s probably the calmest—sometimes he may fade into the background even. He’s a little more quiet and reserved but when you do engage with him one-on-one, he does have this light to him, a sparkle that’s all his own.”

“He says a lot without saying very much and has a presence in a room without taking a lot of space. He’s the kind of kid who will be a gentle leader someday,” she adds.

Eli, who would like to work at a nature reserve one day, says Dr. Goepferd has a pretty impressive reserve of her own: a cupboard in the primary care office that’s stocked with juice boxes. Sometimes, particularly when he has been ill, his visit might include getting a box of the sweet stuff. He poses a very important question for her: “How much juice do you actually have in your cupboard, Dr. Goepferd?”

“If I had to guess, I’d say we have 40 juice boxes in there,” she says. After a short pause, “No, wait, I think it’s more like 50 ... okay, maybe 60.”

