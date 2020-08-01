A Chance Delivery

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



BABY MCKENNA + DR. KAMRATH

With those two unmistakably pink lines staring back at her, Nicole immediately sprung to the phone to relay the exciting development to her provider: She was finally pregnant. But instead of being met with enthusiasm and the typical congratulatory words, her doctor cautioned that a positive pregnancy test could be an indicator for ovarian cancer—the same kind that runs on Nicole’s side of the family. This, right around the same time her own mother was battling brain cancer.

Nicole went in to get her blood drawn and it was later confirmed that she was carrying—a bright spot in the midst of familial hardship. “I just had this belief that having another baby was a given,” she says. After her husband’s cancer diagnosis in 2015, she had been told she might not be able to have more children.

Her convictions would later serve her well—particularly when she reached the 32-week mark of her pregnancy. “In my ultrasound, I was told that McKenna appeared to have a fatal condition,” she says. Nicole’s belly measured in at 10 centimeters too big. She was directed to a specialist at the Children’s Minnesota Minneapolis campus, where she underwent tests and learned that baby McKenna had hydrops fetalis—a condition in the fetus characterized by an accumulation of fluid.

“It’s where your baby has fluid in more than two areas of their body,” she explains. “McKenna had it in her belly, around her heart, in her chest, and around her skull.” Causes for the hydrops, like parvovirus and heart defects, were ruled out, but doctors soon observed that McKenna wasn’t practicing her breathing in the womb as babies do, prompting them to schedule Nicole for an emergency C-section.

“A doctor told me to be prepared that she wasn’t going to make it; she hadn’t moved with all the fluid on her,” she says. “But I grew up to take the positives in everything, and being that I wasn’t supposed to get pregnant to begin with, I just thought, I’ll have to fight a little harder.”

While stationed in a recovery room with the rest of her family, a delivery nurse came out and shared that McKenna was taken to the NICU for further testing and observation. “It was confirmation that she was alive and safe enough to move!” she says.

In that in-between time, McKenna had to be resuscitated and then intubated. She was so swollen, “they couldn’t put a diaper on her, her arms couldn’t be crossed,” Nicole says. ”The doctors said they would see how things went through the night.”

Of the core team that oversaw McKenna’s neonatal intensive care was Heidi Kamrath, neonatologist and medical director for the neonatal transport program at Children’s Minnesota. After further testing and evaluation, it was determined that McKenna had congenital chylothorax (CCT), a rare condition in which lymphatic fluid doesn’t drain properly and ends up filling the area around the lungs.

“Instead of that fluid draining into the right vessels, it leaks out into the spaces of the body, specifically the abdomen and chest, so it affects how the lungs function,” says Dr. Kamrath. “It makes it impossible for babies like McKenna to breathe well enough on their own until we can drain that fluid off.” But draining that fluid isn’t a one-and-done task. In severe cases like McKenna’s, the fluid often returns and builds back up.

It’s not uncommon for babies to spend several months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to stem the leak once and for all. McKenna’s NICU stay lasted six months. “The risk of dying from this is very real, and one of the hardest parts is that we don’t know when a baby’s first born how they’re going to recover from it—if things will get better with meds, with surgeries, with therapies,” says Dr. Kamrath.

For many families, the prospect of spending all that time in the NICU gets to be too overwhelming. Dr. Kamrath remembers how Nicole showed up, day after day. “Nicole’s mom was so sick and sadly passed away while McKenna was still in the NICU,” she says. “I was on service that week, and McKenna was having extra challenges. I remember thinking, ‘You cannot do this to your mom! She has dealt with so much, she can’t deal with losing you right now.’ Nicole is an amazing person, and a great advocate for her daughter.”

When Dr. Kamrath sat Nicole down to have the tough conversations, “I would tear up, and she would tear up, and that’s how I knew she cared,” Nicole recounts, stifling the tears. “I knew the situation was just as frustrating for her and the team as it was for us. And then there were other times, where doctors and nurses would come in [unprompted] and say, “Hey! How’s it going? She’s having a good day!’”

The pressing goal at Children’s Minnesota, Dr. Kamrath says, was to eliminate McKenna’s reliance on the ventilator. Four surgeries and a fair share of medical ups and downs later, the tube was officially cleared for removal: McKenna could breathe independently. “I got to send her home and have the joy of getting her out of the hospital!” she says. “She went home on a nasal cannula, the lowest amount of oxygen, and we were all very impressed.”

“When we got discharged, I was like, ‘What do you mean we have to leave? I want to stay here!’” Nicole laughs. “They told me I went through four years of medical school in six months.”

Milestones for McKenna look different these days: She’s crawling, pulling herself up on furniture, taking a few steps at a time. She loves strawberry banana oatmeal, pushing buttons on toys, and learning sign language.

“Nicole usually seeks us out if we’re around, and I love seeing her as McKenna gets bigger. It's great to see her out of the hospital without all the extra tubes and lines in,” says Dr. Kamrath. “Months after she left the hospital, I thought of her room as ‘McKenna’s Room.’”

