Alchemy 365 Uptown is Closing

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alchemy 365 Alchemy 365 Uptown Storefront

Alchemy 365, the boutique yoga + strength and conditioning chain, announced Tuesday that its Uptown location will close indefinitely at the end of the month. The MN-based brand, which has five studios—soon four—in the Twin Cities plus two Colorado locations, says this move is an effort to support its more successful locations.

“Since we reopened our studios in June, we’ve been managing a difficult situation: reconciling a steadily decreasing membership and revenue base with increased visits from our awesome members who are training with us,” says CEO and co-founder Mike Jones in Tuesday’s email to members. To make ends meet, they’ve had to “consolidate our operations around where we can make the most impact, with the intent of having enough available classes to meet demand, while also making enough money to stay in business.”

While Alchemy has seen increased visits from its loyal members, the overall number of members has decreased. This conundrum made for a difficult decision in eliminating a location. “The people coming have gotten more and more comfortable coming in over time, but we’re not getting enough new members to increase our membership counts,” Jones told us.

On the plus side, the virtual platform Alchemy Anywhere has grown to over 1,200 subscribers since its launch earlier this year. And those subscribers, like IRL visitors, are getting their sweat on 2 to 3 times a week. “On a number of people standpoint, that plus our studio members puts us at roughly the same total customers we had in our studios before COVID,” Jones says.

The indefinite closure aims to avoid spreading instructors too thin. So far, the company has avoided layoffs and hopes the closure will help it continue that trend. And don’t worry, Alchemy Uptowners, the Uptown A team will be redistributed to the remaining local locations and online classes.

Long term, Jones hopes for digital growth and expansion. “We plan on getting through this crisis and coming out of it with a fast-growth digital presence to accompany our studios for an even better-integrated experience for our customers as we expand around the country and world,” Jones says.

The fit studio quickly mobilized in late March with at-home workouts via the signature torpedo weight and the launch of the virtual Alchemy Anywhere platform. Leading the pack again in May, they brought outdoor sweat seshes and rolled out impressive contact tracing and safety protocol with a phased reopen in June. This leaves us gym-going folks scratching our head, wondering if Alchemy is also ahead of the curve in eliminating a studio.

We’re crossing our fingers for the best, but 2020 probably has other devious plans up its sleeve.

“I think we’ll most certainly see a continuation of closures in the fitness space,” Jones says. “If we don’t see an increasing amount of people returning to physical spaces, players that have been holding on since March will likely begin closing their doors once their cash and options run out. It’s likely to get worse before it gets better.”