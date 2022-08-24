A Surprising Way to Reduce Ear Infections in Your Child

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand by Shutterstock Young girl cupping her ear in pain

Ear infections are a rite of passage for most children, with about 80 percent experiencing at least one early in childhood. For some, it’s a recurring condition—mainly due to kids’ anatomy. While primary care providers like doctors and nurses are experts in treating ear infections, there is another clinician who can help, too.

Chiropractors are well suited to handle chronic ear concerns and ear pain in children and adults, thanks to their expertise in the cervical spine and nervous system. They regularly address the structural issues underlying common problems, helping ward off ear infections, jaw disorders, and more, says Stacy Boone-Vikingson, DC, a chiropractor and clinic lead at the Northwestern Health Sciences University Clinic in Bloomington.

Many pediatric ear infections stem from issues with the Eustachian tubes. These tubes connect the middle ear with the back of the throat, helping fluid drain. But children’s Eustachian tubes are smaller and not as angled as they are in adults. This can cause fluid to build up and provide a breeding ground for bacteria. For children with chronic infections, doctors often recommend placing ear tubes. But chiropractors have a non-surgical option to try.

“It’s great to be able to help little ones with chronic ear infections and help keep them healthy,” Boone-Vikingson says. “It’s not uncommon for us to hear from parents that by the time they get to us, they are at the point where surgery is the next option to have tubes put in or put in again.”

Adults also can get ear infections, especially from allergies, a bad cold, or other upper respiratory illness. In addition, some adults experience ear pain because of issues with their temporomandibular joint (TMJ). When the TMJ gets irritated from teeth clenching and grinding, arthritis, or other disorders, it can cause referred ear pain. Chiropractic adjustments can provide relief, Boone-Vikingson says.

Down the Eustachian Tubes

For people with ear troubles, chiropractors focus on improving the biomechanics of the cervical spine and functioning of the neuromuscular system. A common problem can be the result of muscles attached to the eustachian tube(s), which may not be opening and closing properly. This can create fluid build-up within the tube, causing irritation and opportunity for infection . “We want to help restore normal function of the eustachian tube and reduce bothersome symptoms,” Boone-Vikingson explains.

For any age patient, the chiropractor will start by taking a history of the person’s overall health and ear troubles. Next comes a physical exam to assess their range of motion, reflexes, and overall function, and examine inside their ears. If there is an active infection, Boone-Vikingson says, the person will be referred to a medical professional.

Some parents will want to proceed with chiropractic care, if appropriate. Others want to digest the information and think about the chiropractor’s recommendations before returning for treatment. With small children, chiropractors often use soft tissue work and gentle techniques to adjust the spine. Chiropractors are trained to modify their treatments based on the patients’ age, size and needs.

While some patients experience quick relief of pain and middle ear pressure, chronic ear infections don’t typically subside immediately. It may take a few sessions with the chiropractor to make sure the spine and neuromuscular systems maintain proper function.

“Treating patients with chronic ear infections and earaches can be really rewarding because we can potentially help the body function the way it’s intended and have kids not have to undergo a procedure they might not need,” Boone-Vikingson says. “Ultimately some people need surgical procedures to help improve drainage and ventilation of the middle ear. As a member of their care team, we support the patients and the parents in making the best treatment decisions. Our overall goal is to support the patient’s ability to enjoy a healthy life.”

Get an Earful of This

To ward off chronic ear infections, try a few of these tips from Boone-Vikingson:

Use garlic oil or tea tree drops because their anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and anti-bacteria properties can help prevent ear infections (this applies to those without ear tubes or with perforations in the ear drum)

Limit foods that your child may have an allergy to, like dairy, to reduce inflammation that may be affecting the tissues near the eustachian tubes

Ask your chiropractor to teach you how to gently massage your child’s neck to prevent fluid build-up in the adenoids and lymph nodes

If your child has a run of several ear infections, see a chiropractor after the infection is cleared up

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a premier integrative health institution that prepares the next generation of healthcare professionals deliver and advance healthcare, offering 11 areas of study. Its clinics and TruNorth Wellness Hub are open to the public to support healthier, better lives for all. Bloomington Clinic specializes in whole-family care, providing chiropractic treatment, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, nutrition, and cupping. Sweere Clinic offers comprehensive care for complex pain conditions and trauma. The Biomechanics Lab and Human Performance Center support proper movement and recovery through gait analysis, rehabilitation, and strength and conditioning.