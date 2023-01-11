A New Resolution Muscles Its Way to the Top

× Expand Photo courtesy of Life Time Life Time Weight Training

As the white mountains form over windshields, patios, and rooflines, we begin to dream of sunnier days ahead. Setting our sites on looking like an extra in the Maverick beach scene, we pinpoint a number on the scale or a pants size to attain. Easy enough: Write down a number and give yourself a few months to get there. But how do we actually get there? Eating twelve almonds a day and drinking exclusively pureed spinach?

It seems that, this year—finally—resolution setters have realized that the number on the scale isn’t the end-all, be-all of progress, of health. In an end-of-year survey, Chanhassen-based national fitness chain Life Time found that building muscle won out as a primary health and fitness focus for the year ahead, finally topping weight loss’s first-place residence.

“This is the first year in our survey that weight loss wasn’t the top goal,” says Dan DeBaun, public relations specialist at Life Time. “However, the beauty of strength training is that it’s going to help you both with building muscle and weight loss.”

So really, if your top goal is weight loss, you should sub in strength training to help you get there. Strength training works to boost your underlying metabolism, which in turn helps with managing weight and energy levels.

“The benefits of building and maintaining muscle go far beyond defined arms, abs and legs. In fact, it’s one of the most important aspects of long-term health and longevity,” said Anika Christ, the brand's director of fitness and nutrition, in a press release. “More often than not, people get fixated on dropping pounds as their priority when the reality is building strength leads to weight loss, the ability to do more in our daily tasks, an improved mental state, and so much more.”

In the survey of more than 1,000 people—LT members and non-members—nationwide, building muscle sneaked into top position for 2023 fitness goals by a slim two percent, with weight loss coming in second at 30 percent. Other major players—all hitting under 15 percent—are moving more, eating better, and improving mental health.

About half of respondents (51 percent) felt healthier in 2022 than in 2021. When asked why, many said because they exercised more and because they took charge of their health. “This indicates that people were finding more consistency with their workout routines,” DeBaun says.

Life Time fitness professionals predict that mobility and flexibility will be a focus over high intensity in this year’s workouts. “People are realizing that total health and fitness extends beyond just a cardio or weight-based workout,” DeBaun says. Cardio is also having its comeback moment this year.

“It should come as no surprise that our personal health is our best defense in virtually every aspect of our lives,” Christ says. “Everything from reducing the severity of viral infections and many diseases to boosting our mental health can be improved with movement, exercise, good nutrition, and sleep.”