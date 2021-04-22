A List of Healing Spaces and Resources in the Twin Cities

× Expand Shutterstock Yoga Pose Illustration

During a traumatic time in Minnesota—with the National Guard covering streets around the Twin Cities and protests seeking justice for Daunte Wright continuing—it’s important to keep your mental health in check.

This list compiles Black-owned and Black or BIPOC-centered organizations and businesses where community members can seek healing, support, and wellness. Check out the healers, bodyworkers, massage therapists, mental health clinics, herbalists, reproductive caregivers, yoga and meditation practices, and other resources below.

All Minnesotans can support Black wellness: those marked with an asterisk have mutual aid funds or accept donations. Related: See our list of Black-owned businesses in the Twin Cities.

Healing Spaces

Healing Justice Foundation*, created by Dr. Joi Lewis, is rooted in Black liberation and works to provide healing to Black people. They host virtual and in-person healing spaces and events, like art, dance, and journaling sessions, sound baths, call-in lines, meditations, journaling, and community events at George Floyd Square, in partnership with other community organizations.

Cultural Wellness Center* is a transformative space offering classes, coaching, consulting, and certifications that help community members develop culturally based solutions. The center’s work is based in moving “from race to culture,” and creating both individual and community healing. Led by Atum Azzahir, the center was started in Minneapolis in 1996.

Wellness Ways is a space to explore physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional health. They provide integrative psychotherapy, arts expression, yoga, and meditation, led by Dr. Felicia Washington Sy.

Render Free* is a shared lounge and work space for self-identified Black and Brown women. They host events and feature wellness practitioners of color to support rest and healing.

Black Girl In Om* is a wellness company founded by Lauren Ash that centers the well-being of Black women, offering meditation, healing sessions, and a popular podcast. They’re currently fundraising to bring an apothecary and healing rooms to a physical space in Minneapolis.

Maji ya Chai Land Sanctuary* is an in-progress nature healing space centered on Black, Indigenous and people of color. Founder Rebeka Ndosi, a local Twin Cities healer, is currently fundraising to purchase land near Finland, Minnesota, for the sanctuary.

The Minnesota Healing Justice Network* is a professional community and mutual aid network of educators, clinicians, doulas, midwives, herbalists, bodyworkers, energy healers, therapists, fitness instructors, artists, writers, parents, organizers, and more who identify as IBPOC (Indigenous, Black, or people of color). They help connect IBPOC community members with holistic care, and invite supporters to contribute to their fund for health equity.

Massage, Physical Therapy, Bodywork

Altrui Chiropractic Wellness offers chiropractic adjustments, home exercise and stretching recommendations, nutrition recommendations, and sessions to decrease muscle tension.

Satori-Integrative Physical Therapy is a holistic physical therapy practice that provides alternative paths to recovery and healing.

Amuure Holistic Healing is a mobile and fixed-based therapy business that provides massage, craniosacral therapy, myofascial release, myoskeletal muscle alignment techniques, medial massage, oncology massage, and pre-natal massage.

Luna Massage and Wellness is an Uptown space for all those looking to live a healthier, balanced, and pain-free life. They offer massage and meditation sessions, and self care videos.

Nura Holistic Massage and Bodywork is run by two veteran massage therapists committed to providing affordable massage and bodywork. They offer many types of massage in 60, 90, and 120 minute sessions.

Neon Soul is run by healer Sarah White, who offers services like massage, deep relaxation, yoga, breathwork, intuitive touch, and more. Priority is given to Black people, and a sliding scale is available to BIPOC.

Ihotu Jennifer Ali is an integrative medicine practitioner who combines chiropractic care, craniosacral and womb massage, birth and breastfeeding support, nutrition and herbalism, Black spirituality and Afrofuturism, sound healing, and transformative justice.

Therapy Resources and Mental Health Care

These practices focus on culturally competent care, are led by Black mental health practitioners or have a number of Black therapists on their teams.

Reproductive Care, Birth and Doula Services

Roots Community Birth Center* offers gentle, nurturing, affirming and culturally focused care. They work to reduce racial disparities in maternal and infant mortality, and to support Black birthers and babies.

Metro Midwifery* provides culturally competent home birth care, and runs a Black Home Birth Initiative to increase Black families’ access to care from Black home birth midwives. The initiative is sustained by community contributions.

Doula Kaytee is a certified birth and postpartum doula, lactation and childbirth educator, and perinatal educator who’s driven by a passion for equitable access to doula care.

Oily Doula* offers both virtual and in-person doula services and childbirth education classes, and works to decolonize birthing and improve health outcomes for Black birthing people and babies—anyone can support their work with one-time or monthly donations.

Lotus Birth and Bodyworks supports individuals and families through all pregnancy outcomes, providing compassionate and culturally competent care. They offer doula services for birth, post-partum, and abortion, as well as care for siblings during birth.

The SPIRAL Collective is a full spectrum reproductive and healing justice and care work collective that intentionally centers marginalized communities in their work. They provide trauma-informed, client and healing-center practical abortion support, community-based education, and narrative-shifting practice.

Holistic Health, Apothecary and Herbalism

Holistic Heaux* is a community-centered holistic healing organization that offers sliding-scale astrological analyses and holistic health consultations, with guided treatment plans including herbs and supplements. They also sell self-care items like sugar scrubs and bath salts. Holistic Heaux recently organized mutual aid support for Daunte Wright’s girlfriend, Chyna Whitaker, and son, Daunte Wright Jr. At times, they run a mutual aid fund for Black and Brown birthers in the Twin Cities.

Cocoa Butta Futures* is a collective of queer, trans Black, Indigenous, people of color. They run a radical apothecary in the Ricardo Levins Morales art studio/Peace Coffee space, inviting community herbalists and healing practitioners to create medicine and care kits. They also offer a community pantry in that space, and run a fund to get direct financial assistance to Minnesota-based QTBIPOC and BIPOC single parents, family, guardians, and caretakers.

Herbalists for Racial Justice is a small collective of medicine makers and local herbalists who work to redistribute herbal resources to BIPOC community members.

Self Care

Rituals, owned by Antoinette Williams, offers a range of self-care products like oil blends, natural soaps, body butters and vitamin-fortified lotions, and other aromatherapy items. Their brick-and-mortar in Midtown Global Market is closed, but the online shop is open.

Sheer Treasures offers all things aromatherapy: essential oils, fragrance oils, herbs, and incense, plus healing stones and crystals. They have a store in Ridgedale Center.

The Rocky Robinson Store, founded by Audra Robinson, sells self-care essentials like body lotion, shower gel, lip balm, and hand sanitizer. Rocky was founded as a brand that represents Black girls, and encourages them to be their very best.

KobiCo., founded by high school senior Kobi Gregory, sells aromatherapy candles, luxury bath soaks and bath bombs, and scented mists. Purchases help fund Kobi’s college education.

Honey Jar Hoodoo offers a range of bath mixes, like milk baths, honey baths, and spiritual baths, and hoodoo kits. They practice hoodoo as a spiritual connection to ancestors for “descendants of those who were stolen from their homeland of Africa, those who are also Aboriginal to North America, those who are called Black.”

Yoga and Meditation

Bridges Through Yoga creates a safe space for people of color to practice yoga. They offer drop-in sessions at studios, donation-based events, and classes for people of color designed to foster community.

Samadhi Yoga offers yoga classes led by a number of Black instructors and instructors of color.

612 Jungle offers a range of vinyasa, restorative, and sculpt hip hop yoga classes (COVID safety protocols are in place).

Soul Circle Yoga actively works to create safe, nurturing spaces for BIPOC yogis to practice yoga and meditation, in both group and individual settings (right now, all classes are online).

Serita Yoga* is a people of color yoga and ayurveda practice that offers private sessions for healing and wellness (post-quarantine sessions are available on a sliding scale rate for queer and trans BIPOC), various events, and a meditation album.

The Yoga Room offers online meditations for people of color.

Common Ground Meditation Center has a drop-in community group for all those who identify as a person of color, and are looking to explore their spiritual path through meditation and the teachings of the Buddha.

Clouds in Water Zen Center offers a weekly meditation group for BIPOC and a group for practitioners of color called The Race, Love, and Liberation Laboratory.

Ananya Dance Theater* is a company made up of cultural activists and BIPOC women, womxn, and femme artists—they combine art, dance, and social justice, and offer donation-based classes.

National Mental Health Organizations

The Loveland Foundation* operates a therapy fund to financially assist Black women and girls seeking therapy nationwide.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation* works to end mental health stigmas, provides free youth and young adult virtual therapy groups, and provides scholarships for young mental health professionals.

Therapy for Black Girls* connects Black women seeking therapy with culturally competent mental health providers, works to end the stigma around mental health care, and offers a podcast and blog.

Black Mental Health Alliance* has an extensive database of culturally competent and patient-centered mental health professionals, and offers referrals to anyone seeking mental health care.

Black Female Therapists* is a lifestyle and empowerment platform that connects women of color to Black and Brown therapists, and offers weekly wellness classes and a podcast.

National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network* is a healing justice organization that helps queer and trans people of color connect through their online directory.

Black Men Heal* helps men of color connect with mental health treatment, psycho-education, and community resources by providing free therapy sessions.

Melanin and Mental Health operates a user-friendly directory that helps members of Black and Latinx/Hispanic communities connect with culturally competent mental health clinicians.

The Steve Fund* provides mental health resources and programming to students and young people of color.

