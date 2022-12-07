A Holistic Approach to Seasonal Affective Disorder

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand by Shutterstock woman looking down near window holding cup of coffee

As a Minnesotan, there are two things that are guaranteed in life: There will always be construction on at least one major highway, and the winters will be cold and long. When the temperature drops and the sun starts setting at 5 p.m., it’s normal to have days where you feel a little lethargic or moody, but if your “winter blues” are interfering with your ability to enjoy life, you may be suffering from seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

“SAD is categorized as a type of depression that lasts for a season, typically the winter months, and goes away during other times of the year,” explains Christina Meyer-Jax, a registered dietitian nutritionist, and program chair and assistant professor for the College of Health & Wellness at Northwestern Health Sciences University. She notes there are two criteria that need to be met in order to be diagnosed with SAD: a person must have at least two years of symptoms that become worse during a specific time of year, and the seasonal depressive episodes must significantly outweigh the non-seasonal episodes.

Unfortunately, we Minnesotans are especially susceptible to SAD. “In general, a depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern is more common in higher latitudes with greater seasonal changes—i.e., northern states like Minnesota,” says Meyer-Jax. That’s because serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects mood, and melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep patterns, are both impacted by a reduced level of sunlight, an inevitable result of our shorter, darker winter days.

"The light from a light box is much brighter than indoor lighting and has been shown to relieve symptoms for about 70 percent of people in just a few weeks." Christina Meyer-Jax, Northwestern Health Sciences University

SAD occurs in 0.5 to 5 percent of the general population, and when you drill it down further, that number jumps to 10 to 20 percent for those with major depressive disorder, and about 25 percent for people with bipolar disorder. If you believe you’re suffering from SAD, Meyer-Jax offers these five tips for treating your symptoms holistically.

Light therapy. “This is the most widely used treatment for SAD,” she says of the therapy, which involves sitting in front of a light box for a set amount of time each day, typically in the early morning. “The light from a light box is much brighter than indoor lighting and has been shown to relieve symptoms for about 70 percent of people in just a few weeks.” You can also increase light intake by sitting near a window or spending time outside on sunny winter days. Nourishing foods. “The carb cravings of SAD can lead to a roller coaster of reduced energy and decreased moods,” she says. Rather than reach for processed carbs like cookies, cakes, candy, and sugary beverages—which can cause blood sugars to be erratic and lead to inflammation—opt for nutrient-dense carbohydrates, such as root vegetables, fruit, and beans. Foods like nuts, seeds, avocados, and lean proteins also keep blood sugars stable and decrease inflammation. Movement. When you exercise, your body produces natural feel-good hormones like endorphins that counter the symptoms of depression. “All movement is beneficial,” says Meyer-Jax, “however yoga is a great way to get some exercise, raise your serotonin level, and release emotions being stored in the body.” Eastern medicine techniques. SAD is thought to be connected to a disturbance in the pineal gland, the part of your brain responsible for sleep patterns. Meditation can stimulate the pineal gland, making it an effective treatment for the sleep disruptions experienced in winter. Acupuncture is another SAD treatment option that works by using needles to move energy through the body, eliminating blockages and releasing endorphins. Herbs and supplements. You’ve likely heard the recommendation to take vitamin D daily (at least 1,000 IU) if you live in Minnesota, but there are additional herbs and supplements you can incorporate into your diet to help combat SAD. Herbs like hawthorn, St. John’s wort, lavender, lemon balm, and passionflower are naturally uplifting, while milky oats, ashwagandha, chamomile, and nettles are nervous system restoratives. [Editor’s note: Not all herbs are created equal. Check with your provider about any type of supplement before starting a course.]

“SAD has a range of symptoms and severity,” says Meyer-Jax. “If your symptoms do not improve and are affecting your relationships or the ability to do your regular activities of life, you absolutely should consult your doctor on next-level treatments.”

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a premier integrative health institution that prepares the next generation of healthcare professionals deliver and advance healthcare, offering 11 areas of study. Its clinics and TruNorth Wellness Hub are open to the public to support healthier, better lives for all, including Bloomington Clinic, Sweere Clinic and the Human Performance Center.