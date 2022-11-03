Minneapolis Lifestyle Blogger Taylor Brown talks Laser Hair Removal

×
@Taymbrown shares lifestyle tips with over 245,000 followers on Instagram. Below she answers our questions about laser hair removal and why it's one of the most popular skin care treatments.
What made you finally decide to try laser hair removal?
- I started growing some hormonal lip and chin hair after having my two boys. I was tired of spending so much time shaving every day, so I decided to take the plunge and ditch my razor!
What areas are you currently getting treated?
- I am currently getting my upper lip, chin, underarms, and lower legs treated. I will be starting treatments for my upper legs and Brazilian area this winter. I can’t wait to say goodbye to all of that unwanted hair and shaving for good!
What benefits do you see so far?
- Less hair to shave! My skin is also much clearer, I often get ingrown hairs from shaving. But getting laser hair removal treatments have helped with that a bunch. I have smooth clear skin every day. It’s amazing.
On average, how long are your laser hair removal appointments?
- It depends on the area that is being treated but it’s always really quick. Treating my face literally takes five minutes. My under arms take about 10 minutes. Larger areas like my lower legs take a little longer, about 25 minutes. But still fairly quick considering the permanent results.
How do you treat your skin before and after your laser treatments?
- Before treatments I stay out of the sun, and I don’t use sunless tanner in treated areas. Your skin needs to be its natural skin tone for the laser to work effectively. After treatments, I love the cooling and moisturizing effects of aloe vera. I also use SPF daily.
Does it hurt compared to waxing?
- In my opinion, waxing is level 10 pain. I swore to myself I’d never get a Brazilian wax again after my honeymoon years ago! Laser hair removal is like a quick pain. I compare it to a rubber band snap. Not painless but very tolerable. Probably like a 4 or 5 on a scale of 1 to 10.
Why did you choose Milan Laser Hair Removal?
- I wanted somewhere close to home. I did a deep dive in Google reviews, and Milan’s reviews were raving. I also had a great impression of Milan Laser at my free consultation. The staff is professional and friendly, and the rates seemed fair, especially for lifetime laser hair removal! Their Unlimited Package offers unlimited laser hair sessions. Sold!
Do you have any advice for anyone who are considering laser hair removal treatments?
- Do it!! My only regret is not doing it sooner. It has boosted my self-esteem and given me more time back in my day. Time I can get to spend with my boys instead of shaving. It’s honestly life changing. Don’t wait. Book your free consultation now at Milanlasermsp.com.
