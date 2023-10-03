5 Things to Know About Brazilian Laser Hair Removal

Real talk: Unwanted pubic hair can be itchy, uncomfortable, and just plain embarrassing at times. While many opt for waxing, others have found laser hair removal the best option for permanent, fast results. Imagine having smooth skin and being swimsuit-ready all year round.

We sat down and spoke with Minneapolis-St. Paul’s laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal to learn more about Brazilian laser hair removal vs. Brazilian waxing. Read on to learn more!

1.) How does Brazilian laser hair removal work?

Laser hair removal literally gets to the root of the problem of unwanted hair. A laser pulse is delivered directly to the targeted area during laser hair removal treatments, and a controlled amount of heat safely and effectively damages the follicles. Because the laser destroys the hair at the source, it can never grow again.

When the laser destroys the follicle, it prevents hair growth as well as ingrown hairs. Brazilian waxing is notorious for causing irritating ingrown hairs, and laser hair removal quickly gets rid of them.

2.) Can anyone get Brazilian laser hair removal?

Laser hair removal is for everyone! Gone are the days when only women with fair skin and dark hair were good candidates for laser hair removal. Laser technology has advanced and made laser treatments safe for all skin tones. And because all genders have unwanted hair, Brazilian laser hair removal for men has become very common.

When done correctly, laser hair removal works for all skin tones. However, not all providers can safely treat every skin tone, so do your research. Find a laser hair removal provider with the proper technologies to treat the full skin tone spectrum. That way, places like Milan Laser can create a tailored treatment plan for a client’s hair color and skin tone.

3.) How much does Brazilian laser hair removal cost?

Some may not think laser hair removal is cost-effective, but it is! The average Milan Laser client who shaves their Brazilian area will spend about $3,500 over a lifetime on razors, shaving cream, exfoliants, and more. If you wax your Brazilian area, you’ll spend over $26,000 on a lifetime of salon appointments.

On the flip side, laser hair removal is an investment rather than an expense. There’s no comparing a money pit with temporary results—shaving and waxing—to a one-time expense with permanent results. And to make hair-free skin and confidence even more attainable for everyone, Milan Laser offers specials and affordable laser hair removal payment plans to fit anyone’s monthly budget, plus guaranteeing your results for life without touch-up fees with their exclusive Unlimited PackageTM.

4.) Does Brazilian laser hair removal hurt?

Not compared to waxing, which has the biggest ouch factor of all. We read so many laser hair removal reviews from clients who insist laser hair removal treatments are either painless or feel like the sting of a rubber band snapping against the skin, but only for a millisecond.

Many lasers, like the Candela Gentle Max Pro at Milan Laser, utilize comfort features. Some less sophisticated, outdated lasers have messy gels or numbing creams to make treatments more comfortable. The Candela offers the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments because it works with cooling technology to reduce any potential discomfort.

5.) How do I prepare for Brazilian laser hair removal?

It’s important to avoid sun exposure before laser hair removal treatments. For safe treatments, your skin needs to be its natural skin tone. Stay away from tanning beds or sunless tanner throughout your treatment, and make sure to apply sunscreen or wear a cover-up when you’re outdoors. The treatment area needs to be clean-shaven, and at Milan Laser, we recommend shaving the day of or before your treatment for best results. You’ll also want to go in for treatments with clean skin—no makeup, lotion, deodorant, or perfume.

Laser hair removal appointments are pretty quick, and there’s no downtime after, as opposed to painful waxing treatments. Best of all, your results after each treatment are permanent at Milan Laser. Most Milan clients are 95%+ hair-free in just seven to 10 treatments!

