2021 Top Doctors: Rising Stars Edition

This is the seventh edition of our Top Doctors: Rising Stars list—exceptional physicians who have been fully licensed to practice for approximately 10 years or less.

When compiling any list of this nature, research is essential. We asked physicians to nominate one or more doctors (excluding themselves) to whom they would go if they or a loved one were seeking medical care. From there, candidates were grouped into 46 specialties and evaluated on myriad factors, including (but not limited to) peer recognition, professional achievement, and disciplinary history. Doctors with the highest scores from each grouping were invited to serve on a blue-ribbon panel that evaluated the other candidates. It should be noted, doctors cannot pay to be included on this list, nor are they paid to provide input. Physicians are chosen using a patented multiphase selection process, combining peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. In the end, only doctors who acquired the highest total points appear on Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s 2021Top Doctors: Rising Stars list.

Of course, no list is perfect. Many qualified doctors providing excellent care are not included on this year’s list. However, if you’re looking for exceptional physicians who have earned the confidence and high regard of their peers, you can start your search here. In addition to the list you find here, this year’s group of Rising Stars will join a prestigious group of doctors from more than 20 cities around the country who have been selected to Super Doctors, the full list of which you can find at superdoctors.com.

>>See the full list of 2021 Rising Stars here.

Dr. Eugenia Shmidt

Helping Women Start a Family While Managing a Disease

portrait of Dr. Eugenia Shmidt

As a gastroenterologist, Dr. Eugenia Shmidt does more than treat patients who have ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. She also helps women fulfill their dreams of becoming mothers. Most people are diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) before the age of 35, when women are in their prime reproductive years. “There’s a really high rate of voluntary childlessness among women with IBD,” Shmidt says. “Many are afraid of not being able to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby, when in reality that’s just not the case.”

In 2019, Shmidt founded Inflammatory Bowel Disease Preconception and Pregnancy Planning Clinic (IPREPP), located on the University of Minnesota’s West Bank, which takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating women with IBD. “I saw a gap in terms of what was needed and what was offered,” she says. Shmidt started the clinic—which is the only one of its kind in the Midwest and one of only a few in the world—after helping launch an IBD pregnancy clinic in New York City with her colleague and mentor, Dr. Marla Dubinsky.

Without a specialized resource like this, patients with IBD receive mixed messages on how pregnancy can impact their disease, and vice versa. “They’d see an OB who would make certain recommendations, and then they’d see a gastroenterologist who would make recommendations. But, unfortunately, those specialists weren’t talking,” she says. “So the woman was kind of left in the middle, having to advocate for herself and make major decisions without having a quarterback in her corner, so to speak.”

With IPREPP, the lines of communication among specialists are open, helping to provide a unified message of what the patient can expect during pregnancy and what tools are available to her should she experience setbacks in pregnancy. And complications do arise along the way. Shmidt had a patient who was in full remission (for the recommended three to six months) before she conceived but experienced a flare-up soon after she became pregnant. Shmidt performed a colonoscopy on her and prescribed biologics. Together, the team—Shmidt, a maternal fetal medicine expert, a pediatrician, and the expectant mother—worked toward a successful outcome. “She had a really bumpy road during pregnancy in terms of her needing constant treatment, but then we were able to successfully get her into remission, and she delivered a healthy, beautiful baby girl.” And now the mother is ready to get pregnant a second time.

Certain types of surgeries—such as a colectomy, which removes some or all of the colon—also can impact a woman’s fertility. The scar tissue from the surgery decreases fertility. In that case, Shmidt might refer her patient to a fertility clinic early on.

Shmidt is currently building a national registry of women with IBD who are interested in getting pregnant. The goal of the registry is to determine the impact of IBD and IBD surgery on fertility. Another of her goals is to educate women and the medical field about the safety of IBD medications on the health of a pregnant woman and her baby. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of information out there about what’s safe and what’s not. Women find themselves caught between mixed messages among different specialists. So sometimes they decide to discontinue their medications when in reality the safer thing would be to continue them,” she says.

Ultimately, Shmidt wants her patients to feel cared for. “They’re a complete human being with struggles and aches and pains and concerns that go beyond the GI tract,” she says.

“I don’t believe in cookie-cutter medicine. I truly believe in individualizing care, because every person has their story, their struggles, their priorities. And that’s really what needs to be at the center of care.” —Dr. Eugenia Shmidt, Gastroenterologist, M Health

Dr. Siva Chinnadurai

Changing Lives by Solving Complex Congenital Defects

Dr. Siva Chinnadurai portrait

When Dr. Siva Chinnadurai was just 8 years old, he’d regularly accompany his mother, a general pediatrician, to the hospital in St. Louis where she worked. “I would round with her on patients and sit and wait for her as she responded to emergency calls,” he says. His mother, who was “very artistic,” instilled in him a love for the arts as well. “She taught me to draw at a young age, and we worked on some fairly complex drawings and art projects.”

Both experiences laid the groundwork for Chinnadurai to develop an interest in pediatric reconstructive surgery. Today, he’s a pediatric ENT facial plastic surgeon that specifically focuses on congenital defects of the head and neck in children, such as when they’re born without ears, a cleft lip and palate, or with airway anomalies.

He’s helped start two clinical programs and one ENT research program, of which he is the scientific director, at Children’s Minnesota. The first is the aerodigestive program, in which he serves as the director of the area’s only comprehensive clinic of its kind. Pediatric experts trained in ENT, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and speech and swallowing therapy work together as one team. Many of the children who benefit from this program are ones who have chronic lung disease or tracheostomy tube and feeding tube dependence because they were born very prematurely, at 26 or 28 weeks, for example. Later, when that same child is 2 years old and their lungs have matured, they might be healthy enough to breathe and eat on their own. But first, the experts in the aerodigestive program must build a plan.

Taking a patient-centered approach, every specialist on the team meets with the parents and the child during the course of one day. Later that day, the team comes up with a comprehensive treatment plan. Within a couple of weeks, the child visits the operating room, where the same team of coordinated specialists examines the child’s airway and digestive tract, does biopsies, and makes a finalized plan for going forward. “The average patient who has this type of problem will typically have—without this type of clinic—five to eight appointments (or office visits) before developing a treatment plan,” Chinnadurai says. “We can consolidate that to one trip to the office and one trip to the operating room.” In real time, the process is reduced from 13 months to just one month.

The second program he started also brings together experts, but this time to help repair microtia (ear deformities) in children. Chinnadurai probably spends 25 percent of his practice working on ears. He says that many children who are born without an external ear have a normal functioning nerve on the inside. His job is to create a new outer ear, which is made out of the child’s own rib cartilage so there’s no potential for rejection. A different surgeon, who specializes in hearing, will operate on the middle part (where the eardrum and bone are located) and the inner part (where a nerve sends a signal to the brain) of the ear. And there are two audiologists who are well trained in specialized hearing aids.

Although Chinnadurai often operates on the littlest of patients, he has also operated on an unusually large one. Her name is Layla, a 2,300-pound female black rhino who lives at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. The veterinarians at the zoo reached out to him because rhinos can’t breathe through their mouths, so they had to be sure she could get oxygen through her nose while they operated because of an expansile nasal tumor. “[They] contacted me because they knew about my work with airway reconstruction,” he says. “They asked me to come deploy the stents in the rhino’s nose.” Not your typical day at the office, by any means.

“So many of our operations and so much of the care we deliver is based on good coordination and teamwork. Our goal for these children, ultimately, is that they have a good cosmetic result for their ear, a good functional result—so they can wear a hearing aid or eyeglasses—and also a good hearing outcome.” —Dr. Siva Chinnadurai Otolaryngology, Pediatric ENT Facial Plastic Surgeon, Children’s Minnesota

Dr. Sasha Strul

Helping Children Overcome Vision Challenges

Dr. Sasha Strul portrait

Dr. Sasha Strul recalls the first time she looked at a patient’s eyes through the lens of a slit lamp, a specialty microscope used during an eye exam. “It’s like looking at a work of art,” she says. “It’s like being in a museum and seeing something that just touches you.” This awe-inspiring moment occurred when she was a premed student. “I remember thinking, This is absolutely gorgeous, and then sitting back from the slit lamp and talking to the patient, who had just had cataract surgery, and hearing how he got his life back. It was just really a touching moment.”

More than 10 years later, she continues to experience special moments with her patients and their families. As a pediatric ophthalmologist and strabismus surgeon at M Health, she cares for patients with a wide spectrum of pediatric eye disorders, including congenital cataracts, amblyopia (otherwise known as lazy eye), and strabismus (eye misalignment) in both children and adults.

When a pediatrician detects a cataract in a newborn, Strul will operate on a child as young as six weeks. “We want to clear it up right away so their brain can learn to see,” she says. Children can also develop cataracts over time from ailments such as juvenile diabetes. Implanting a new lens, giving postoperative amblyopia treatment with glasses and/or contacts, and patching will give them back their gift of sight. And because caring for that gift is a lifelong commitment for the family, she says, “we get really close really fast.”

These sorts of longitudinal relationships Strul develops with families are something she cherishes. It gives her deep satisfaction to be able to see children of all ages recover from amblyopia, which can require treatment with glasses, patching, or drop therapy, or strabismus, which may be corrected with eyeglasses, eye muscle surgery, or a combination of both. When that happens, not only do their ocular health and vision improve, but so do their confidence and overall health. For instance, a child struggling with eye misalignment may adopt an abnormal head position (or a head turn) to compensate. Once the eye condition is corrected with strabismus surgery, the child is able to position their head correctly, which can help improve not only their walking but also their growth and development.

Strul recognizes that these young people often don’t see themselves represented in books and in other media. As a result, they often become more self-conscious of their eye issue. Strul takes whatever time is needed to explain the treatment plan and how it will improve the health of their eye. Jacob’s Eye Patch is a children’s book that Strul will share with her patients. Strul might also recommend that parents get a pair of “play” glasses or an eye patch for their child’s favorite stuffed animal to wear or that they ditch their own contacts for a while and wear eyeglasses to help their child get comfortable with the transition. “There are all sorts of ways to help make kids feel represented,” she says.

It’s wonderful when glasses or surgery can fix an issue. However, some eye conditions are chronic. Strul makes sure to talk to her patients about what’s bothering them, but also what makes them feel good about themselves. “We work on that and build them up from there,” she says.

Patients benefit greatly from Strul’s care—and the care from the entire health team. “The heart of what I do is I treat my patients as family,” she says. “By treating patients like they’re your family, you’ll always do right by them.”

“I quickly realized I loved surgery, but I didn’t want to just do surgery all day. I wanted to spend time in clinic and have longitudinal relationships to patients. Ophthalmology is really unique in that we do a lot of medical as well as surgical care. It’s incredible to be the provider who takes somebody from diagnosis to treatment.” —Dr. Sasha Strul, Pediatric Ophthalmologist and Strabismus Surgeon, M Health, Fairview

Dr. Cuong Pham

Engaging Patients and Their Community

Dr. Cuong Pham portrait

Dr. Cuong Pham was born in Vietnam and escaped with his parents by boat as a toddler. “My parents and I ended up in a refugee camp in Songkhla, Thailand, before coming to the United States.” He grew up in Little Canada, where his mother and father provided a comfortable home environment for him and his two younger brothers. However, Pham was well aware of the many sacrifices his parents had made and how hard his parents worked in their new life—his father as a chemist at 3M during the day and his mother as an assembly-line worker during the graveyard shift.

Growing up, he thought he wanted to be a computer engineer at first. He enrolled in the University of Minnesota Talented Youth Mathematics Program at age 13. When he graduated high school, he enrolled into the IT honors program with 100 other students at the university. But something was missing. He strongly identified with his Vietnamese heritage and noted the devastating health issues he had witnessed on his first trip to Vietnam with his family back in high school. “[At] that point in the ’90s, Vietnam was just starting to rebuild its economy. The poverty was so prevalent and in your face,” he says. “I felt like health [care] was where I needed to go.” But the course he was pursuing didn’t put him on the path to do so. “I switched to chemistry as a pathway to get into medicine,” he says.

Pham enrolled in medical school at the U of M and took a gap year between his third and fourth year to work at a hospital in South Africa and at an orphanage in Vietnam. Both experiences involved working with HIV patients—and both left lasting impressions on him. For example, in Vietnam he saw how an already marginalized group was affected when experiencing a health problem. “Orphans all over the world often are forgotten about,” Pham says. “And these are orphans with HIV, so [it’s] adding another layer of stigma for them.”

Later, when he returned to Minnesota, he did his residency at the U of M Medicine Pediatric program and had his continuity clinic at the Community-University Health Care Center (CUHCC) in Minneapolis’s Phillips neighborhood. It’s a clinic that serves the underserved and the uninsured, many of whom are immigrants and refugees. “I felt very much at home there,” he says. “It was a place I could bring some of my global health work to a local setting.”

Today, he works at University of Minnesota Medical Center and CUHCC, where he practices internal medicine and pediatrics and treats patients for opioid use disorder. Many of his patients are Hispanic, Vietnamese, Hmong, Native American, and Somali. For many, it’s difficult to get the support and medical help they need elsewhere. “CUHCC has this place in my heart where it’s all about community engagement, connecting to the community, and building trust with the community,” Pham says.

For the last five years, the opioid epidemic has struck the surrounding community hard, he says, especially the Native American and Somali populations. He estimates that 60 percent of his patients have some sort of experience with opioid use disorder. Often, he prescribes buprenorphine. “This medication is similar to an opioid, [but] it’s safer than an opioid,” he says. “It lets people live kind of a normal life. It prevents people from getting cravings or opioid withdrawals, and yet at the same time people don’t get euphoria, so they can function normally.”

Pham wants to ensure health equity for all people. Part of achieving that goal includes working with the university’s medical residents in a shared teaching and learning environment in the Graduate Medical Education Diversity and Equity and Inclusion advisory work group, which he leads. He’s also educating institutions, having co-founded Minnesota Doctors for Health Equity in 2016. And he practices what he preaches by working with local leaders to better understand a group’s culture and needs. “I consider myself a citizen physician who engages and works with their community,” he says.

“What I’ve learned with addiction work is becoming a better listener. Often, as physicians, we build treatments that work in studies—on paper it looks fantastic. But there are so many barriers [and] disparities patients experience from day-to-day life that those aren’t practical solutions.” —Dr. Cuong Pham, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, University of Minnesota, Community-University Health Care Center (CUHCC)

