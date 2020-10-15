Grey Duck

Category: New Home 2,000-3,500 SF 

Winner: Sala Architects 

Here, the owners wanted a private, spa-like retreat. The design maximized the buildable area on the owner’s narrow lakeside property through a modified shotgun plan. Clerestory windows provide daylight while maintaining privacy; screen walls create exterior privacy without impeding views outward. Sustainable concepts include a 40-panel solar array, triple-paned windows, staggered wall construction, and four Tesla Power Wall units that store excess electricity.

Grey Duck cover

Grey Duck Kitchen

Grey Duck Bedroom

