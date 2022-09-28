Zak Khan and Kinfu
Local acts Zak Khan and Kinfu combine musical forces for a combined concert with support from local singer-songwriter Mati at Icehouse on September 28.
to
Icehouse 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Local producer-musician, Zak Khan and Twin Cities-based singer and songwriter, Kinfu are making their way to Icehouse on September 28. Khan, who only recently released his first solo single, "WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?" earlier this summer, and Kinfu, who has two released singles streaming, will be joined by local artist Mati for an evening of new, Twin Cities-based tunes.