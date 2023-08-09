Zach Bryan The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

GRAMMY® Award-nominated rising country superstar Zach Bryan returns to the road in 2023, stopping at Target Center in Minneapolis on August 9, for the Burn Burn Burn North American Tour.

Bryan’s chart-topping 2022 triple album, AMERICAN HEARTBREAK, has become a critical sensation that continues to garner global accolades and unstoppable momentum, appearing on numerous Year-End Best Of 2022 lists, and emerged as the “#1 Country Album on Spotify" for 2022 and has spent the past 104 consecutive days on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits chart.