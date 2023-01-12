Writers, Poets, and Musicians Against the War on the Earth

The 1966 Minnesota-based American Writer's Against the Vietnam War is moving on carrying on with a new change of heart – the environment.

to

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

In 1966, Minnesota writer and poet Robert Bly co-founded American Writers Against the Vietnam War, and now his wife, Ruth Bly, is turning the the organization in a new organization in a new direction – towards protecting the future. Local artists and musicians are coming together to celebrate the world we live in. This is a free event. 

Info

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
to
Google Calendar - Writers, Poets, and Musicians Against the War on the Earth - 2023-01-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Writers, Poets, and Musicians Against the War on the Earth - 2023-01-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Writers, Poets, and Musicians Against the War on the Earth - 2023-01-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Writers, Poets, and Musicians Against the War on the Earth - 2023-01-12 18:00:00 ical