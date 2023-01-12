Writers, Poets, and Musicians Against the War on the Earth
The 1966 Minnesota-based American Writer's Against the Vietnam War is moving on carrying on with a new change of heart – the environment.
to
American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
In 1966, Minnesota writer and poet Robert Bly co-founded American Writers Against the Vietnam War, and now his wife, Ruth Bly, is turning the the organization in a new organization in a new direction – towards protecting the future. Local artists and musicians are coming together to celebrate the world we live in. This is a free event.