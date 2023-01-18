World Snow Sculpting Championships

Stillwater is hosting this year's international snow sculpting competition.

Lowell Park 201 Water St. N, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082

This year, Stillwater is hosting the World Snow Sculpting Championships. Teams from around the world build massive snow sculptures and compete to be the best. The championships will also include a host of other events, from warming houses to a wild rice cook off. The event is free and the carving process is almost three days long. 

