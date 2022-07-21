Woodbury Lakes Sound of Summer

Grab a lawn chair or blanket, and join us in the Courtyard for free, live music and great shopping this summer at Woodbury Lakes!

Thursdays, 6:30-8:30PM for All Ages

July 21: Tonic Sol-fa

July 28: The Rockin' Hollywoods

August 4: Minor Mischief

August 11: The 70's Magic Sunshine Band

Schedule is tentative and subject to change without notice. If inclement weather is in the forecast, concerts will be canceled.