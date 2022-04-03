Women's Final Four Bounce presented by Buick
Minneapolis Convention Center 1301 2nd Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Join thousands of fans as they dribble their way along the streets of Minneapolis, starting at the Minneapolis Convention Center and ending at Tourney town at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Kids ages 18 and under are encouraged to participate in the free parade honoring the Women's Final Four event. Parents or chaperones are encouraged to walk the route with their bouncer(s) – especially if they are under 12 years of age.