Women of ASI Cocktail Tour
Celebrate women's history month with a tour of the American Swedish Institute accompanied by themed cocktails and small bites.
American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
The American Swedish Institute is welcoming in women's history month with stories of some of the most prominent women in ASI's history, including Christina and Lilian Turnblad. Themed cocktails and small appetizers will accompany alongside the stories. This is a 21+ event. There is a $55 ticket cost.