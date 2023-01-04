Wizard of Oz
Follow along the yellow-brick road to the Elision Playhouse for a family fun performance that everyone in the family can enjoy.
to
Elision Playhouse 6105 N 42nd Ave, Crystal, Minnesota 55422
Dorthy, Toto, and all of the friends that they meet along the way will be making a stop at Elision Playhouse before making their way to Oz. This family-friendly show offers multiple performance with different casts, all between first and seventh grade, with plenty of singing, dancing, and lines that everyone can recite by heart.