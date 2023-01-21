Winterfest 2023

Head to Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley for a day of winter family-fun with activities for everyone in the group to enjoy. From snowshoeing, fat tire biking, and ice bowling participating in a candy cane hunt, sitting around campfires with s'mores, and searching for the 2023 Winterfest Medallion, there's some winter fun for everyone to get in on. Be sure to bring along extra winter jackets, hats, and gloves to donate to the Winterfest Winter Gear Drive.