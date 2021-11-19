Winter Lights at the Arboretum

to

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318

Walk along an accessible half-mile trail at the Minnesota Arboretum, where 16 outdoor light displays take the shape of flowers, winter fun and more. You can also stop by their bonfire for a roasted marshmallow halfway through the walk. Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for non-membersParking is available at the Arboretum, or folks can take the bus from the Southwest Transit East Creek Transit Station in Chaska. 

Info

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Store
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318
Art
to
Google Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-19 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-19 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-19 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-20 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-20 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-20 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-20 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-21 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-21 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-21 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-22 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-22 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-22 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-23 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-23 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Lights at the Arboretum - 2021-11-23 17:00:00 ical