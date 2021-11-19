Winter Lights at the Arboretum

Walk along an accessible half-mile trail at the Minnesota Arboretum, where 16 outdoor light displays take the shape of flowers, winter fun and more. You can also stop by their bonfire for a roasted marshmallow halfway through the walk. Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for non-membersParking is available at the Arboretum, or folks can take the bus from the Southwest Transit East Creek Transit Station in Chaska.