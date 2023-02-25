Minnesota's biggest and best winter beer festival is returning for another year of frosty fun on February 25, 2023!

This years festival brings a massive list of breweries and cideries from all over the state and beyond for a giant party at the Minnesota State Fair's Midway. Featuring hundreds of beers, ciders, seltzers, and more, Winter Beer Dabbler 2023 will also offer music, food trucks, and other thrilling attractions.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public at noon on Friday, November 4.