Winona LaDuke's Birthday Benefit

Honor the Earth presents Winona LaDuke's Birthday Party Benefit Concert with Corey Medina and friends at Tom's Burned Down Cafe, Mooningwaanikaaning in Lake Superior on Madeline Island.

There will be live performances from Corey Medina and Laughing Fox.

There is a suggested $20 donation at the door, all proceeds benefit Honor the Earth's works to protect the Great Lakes from fossil fuels: Stop Line 5.