Wine Meets Art Festival
to
Saint Croix Vineyards 6428 Manning Ave. N., Stillwater, Minnesota 55082
Saint Croix Vineyards is hosting their Wine Arts Festival with everything from arts and crafts, award winning wines, and good food, all set to live music performances. Participating vendors include Mudslinger Pottery, The Bee Shed, Landre Gifts, and more.
Info
Art, Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music, Shopping Event, Special Events