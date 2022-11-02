Wine & Dine for Hope

Enjoy an evening of exceptional wines while raising funds for the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation

The Hutton House 10715 S. Shore Dr., Medicine Lake, Minnesota 55441

Enjoy an evening of exceptional wines while raising funds for our community. This three-course fall tasting menu will feature three perfectly paired wines, making this night a stand-out! Proceeds benefit the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation providing immediate financial support to Minnesota breast cancer patients.

