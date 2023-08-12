Wine & Cheese Festival
Dancing Dragonfly Winery 2013 120th Ave, City of Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin 54024
Enjoy sampling premium cheeses expertly paired with DDW wine on our beautiful festival grounds. Shop a variety of local vendors and groove to live music while you sip. Cheese samples are complimentary with the purchase of a wine tasting. Additional food and wine is available for purchase. Live music from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM & 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.