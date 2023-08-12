Wine & Cheese Festival

Enjoy sampling premium cheeses expertly paired with DDW wine on our beautiful festival grounds. Shop a variety of local vendors and groove to live music while you sip.

to

Dancing Dragonfly Winery 2013 120th Ave, City of Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin 54024

Enjoy sampling premium cheeses expertly paired with DDW wine on our beautiful festival grounds. Shop a variety of local vendors and groove to live music while you sip.  Cheese samples are complimentary with the purchase of a wine tasting. Additional food and wine is available for purchase.  Live music from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM & 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Info

Dancing Dragonfly Winery 2013 120th Ave, City of Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin 54024
Food & Drink, Live Music, Special Events
715-483-WINE
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wine & Cheese Festival - 2023-08-12 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wine & Cheese Festival - 2023-08-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wine & Cheese Festival - 2023-08-12 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wine & Cheese Festival - 2023-08-12 11:00:00 ical