Ever wanted to explore the zoo after-hours? Wild Nights offers the chance to do just that—alongside silent dancing, virtual trivia, a scavenger hunt, local vendors, and live music. Wild Nights: Indie Soul, Rhythm, and Blues will feature music by Chastity Brown, FènixDion, DJ Astrolex, The Jorgensens, Kelly Kidd & Britton Buchanan, and Dueling Pianos.