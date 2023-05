Ever wanted to explore the zoo after-hours? Wild Nights offers the chance to do just that—alongside silent dancing, virtual trivia, a scavenger hunt, local vendors, and live music. Wild Nights: Global Beats and World Music will feature Malamanya, The Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League, Siama's Congo Roots, Pan Dimensions Steel Drum Band, Maria Isa, and DJ William El Buenon.