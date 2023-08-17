Wild Night Summer Concert

Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124

Conservation Rocks at the Minnesota Zoo!

Wild Nights are back! This summer grab your crew to experience an evening that's sure to show you conservation rocks! Explore and enjoy an evening filled with live local music, artisan vendors, food, drink, and access to your favorite trails and habitats.

Wild Nights is an 18+ festival series, taking place every other Thursday from May 25 - September 14. We can't wait to see you there!

Thursday, August 17 — Music Theme: 80s, 90s & New Wave

Dance, Live Music
952-431-9200
