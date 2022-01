Run through Saint Croix Vineyard's beautiful trails. And when you finish, enjoy loud music, food trucks, games, and – of course – a glass of wine.

With a 5K beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a 1K Wicket Tasting Walk starting at 7:00 p.m., there truly is a fun option for everyone.

You must be 21 or older to register for and attend the event.