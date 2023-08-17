"WHOOSH!" A Ghost Story and Music Performance

"WHOOSH! The Civil War Mythology of Michael Hickey & His Perilous Precipitation Over St. Anthony Falls" is a raucous, comical, emotionally gripping ghost story told by solo artist, Andrew Erskine Wheeler, performing multiple characters, and involving Minneapolis’ St. Anthony Falls in the days immediately following Minnesota’s involvement in the Civil War.

A play about historical memory, trauma, art, and healing as veterans of the Civil War return home. Winner of two Golden Lanyard Awards at the 2022 Minnesota Fringe Festival. The performance also includes Irish Folk musicians, The Lost Forty.