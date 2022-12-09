Who Brought the Humbug?
Rhythm Street Movement is making their comeback at the Cowles Center for a tap-dancing holiday performance stacked fun for the whole family.
The Cowles Center for Dance & The Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
In the mood for a little comedy, mystery, drama, dancing, and holiday spirit? Lucky enough for you, the Cowles Center has just what you're looking for. Rhythm Street Movement and Ricci Milan are teaming up to bring "Who Brought the Humbug?" to Minneapolis this holiday season. Pairing live music with tap-dancing for a little mix of everything that your family hopes to find the holiday season.