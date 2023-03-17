What / Washed Ashore / Astray

Pillsbury House Theatre 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

In the Pillbury Houses's hope to connect with our local community, come together to grow, and tend to the pain  of the past three years in the Twin Cities, the theater brings the third installment of 2017 Playwright’s Center McKnight fellowship playwright Noël Raymond's series on death to the stage. In hopes to connect to our ancestors and our past, this show is based on the relationship between Raymond's grandmother and sister. 

Theater
