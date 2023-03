Weyes Blood, also known as Natalie Mering, is coming to First Ave on her In Holy Fllux tour. Her 2019 album Titanic Rising garnered widespread praise and her latest album And in The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is a powerful follow-up. With opener Vagabon, it’ll be an evening of ethereal and moody music. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 advance, $25 day of.