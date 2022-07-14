West Side Story
St. Mary's Catholic School 104 St. Mary's Street NW, Sleepy Eye, Minnesota 56085
The famous West Side Story has been criticized over the years for containing themes of racism, violence, and stereotypes, but the cast and crew hope to start conversations in their own town about these issues. Featuring a cast of diverse and talented local performers, the story explores the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage gangs of different ethnic backgrounds in a modern Romeo and Juliet set in 1950s Manhattan.