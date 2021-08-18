Wellness Wednesday is a NEW HEALTH SERIES from Mpls.St.Paul and Northwestern Health Sciences University. At noon on the third Wednesday of every month, Mpls.St.Paul Editor, Jamie Korf, will be joined by Twin Cities' top health influencers to learn about what's new, tried, and true in integrative health.

Wellness Wednesday – Virtual Event | August Schedule

Wednesday, August 18th – 12:00PM

Topic: Eastern + Western Medicine