Weisman Open House + Panel River Sense Conversations

The Weisman Art Museum will be presenting, "BIG RIVER CONTINUUM: Cohort Conversations." The Open House hosts individual conversations with the artists and collaborators about their work. The panel conversation consists of discussions by Professor Jonathan Schilling, Gabriela Hidrobo, Karen Goulet, Rebecca Dallinger. The conversation will be moderated. by artist Monique Verdin.

The event is free and open to the public.