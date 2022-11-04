"We Are Still Here: Stepping Into Our Power" Indigenous Art Show
Friedli Gallery and Studio 943 W. 7th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55107
The Friedli Gallery is showing their 3rd annual Indigenous art show featuring work from Native artists across Turtle Island. "We Are Still Here: Stepping Into Our Power" is a celebration of Indigenous life, art and ingenuity honoring the resurgence of Native cultural practices and heritage as they step forth and take the lead in many facets of todays issues and culture.
The opening reception for the exhibition is November 4.