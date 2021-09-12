Waxahatchee at First Avenue

Waxahatchee is touring with her 2020 album, Saint Cloud, which sadly isn't about the Minnesota town but is a warm, rich journey into the Philadephia-based artist's roots. Opener Katy Kirby is a singer-songwriter and indie rock practitioner raised in small-town Texas. Tickets at $25 in advance, $30 day-of. Doors open at 7 and music starts at 8. Performances at First Avenue require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry.