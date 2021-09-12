Waxahatchee at First Avenue
First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Waxahatchee is touring with her 2020 album, Saint Cloud, which sadly isn't about the Minnesota town but is a warm, rich journey into the Philadephia-based artist's roots. Opener Katy Kirby is a singer-songwriter and indie rock practitioner raised in small-town Texas. Tickets at $25 in advance, $30 day-of. Doors open at 7 and music starts at 8. Performances at First Avenue require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry.