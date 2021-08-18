Water Is Life - Stop Line 3

A range of local and regional musicians will come together to raise funds for those fighting against the construction of an oil pipeline being built through northern Minnesota. The concert is organized by Honor the Earth, and will be hosted by co-founder Winona LaDuke, longtime activist for Indigenous environmental issues. The line-up includes Bon Iver, Lissie, Dorene Day, Charlier Parr, and many others. Tickets are $65 and gates open at noon.