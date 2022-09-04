Water is Life Festival
Presented by Honor The Earth and The Current
Bayfront Festival Park 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth, Minnesota 55802
The Water is Life festival returns for its second year. The festival features a coalition of musicians, artists, poets and Indigenous leaders and activists including Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco, Low; a wide array of native musicians including Keith Secola, Annie Humphrey and Corey Medina; as well as a number of Indigenous speakers.
Tickets start at $40, all proceeds go directly to Honor the Earth.