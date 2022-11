Take a trip back to 1996 when the Spice Girls released their smash hit, "Wannabe." Made up of four girls from Toronto, Wannabe: A Spice Girls Tribute, puts on a complete show. With giant personalities, mega-watt singing voices, spot-on choreography, costume changes, English accents, and platform shoes they delivering all the Girl Power for the 21st Century and hits a strong 90s nostalgia punch.