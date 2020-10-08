Walker Futures Focus: Race and Technology

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

As a part of The Walker Art Center's Future Focus series, filmmaker Shalini Kantayya, Valeria Lopez Torres, and others will lead a talk about issues that arise among race and technology. They will cover topics such as privacy, surveillance, and how the public can impact software of the future. The lecture will take place as a Zoom webinar, open for registration.

Info

Art, Lecture/Discussion
