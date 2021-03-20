Walker Dialogue: Chloé Zhao

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

Filmmaker Chloé Zhao is joining the Walker Art Center for a conversation about her career, inspirations, and influences. Recently nominated for the Academy Award of Best Director for her work on Nomadland, Zhao will speak with Sheryl Mousley and Walker audiences virtually, exploring her approach to humanist filmmaking. Tickets are $12 per household ($10 for members), participants can join the conversation through the Walker's Content Page.

Info

