Waking Worlds: Wondrous Reads for Curious Minds

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum debuts its new literary arts gallery with a 2,300 sq. ft. exhibit that taps into the ageless beauty of wonder with exhibition experiences inspired by three Minnesota-published books.

Featuring original illustrations from Wake Up Island by Mary Casanova, Hush, Hush, Forest illustrated by Nick Wroblewski, and World of Wonder: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments written by Aimee Nezhukumatathil and illustrated by Fumi Nakamura; Selections from all three books will be accompanied by wood carvings for visitors to explore the plants and animals of our mysterious and whimsical world.

The exhibit runs from Jan. 27, 2023–Jan. 7, 2024.