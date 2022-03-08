Waitress at the Ordway

The Ordway presents Waitress, a hilarious musical about friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well made pie.

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Waitress, a musical about a hardworking woman going through a midlife crisis. The musical featuring music by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, explores themes of friendship, motherhood and food.

Hours vary, there will be open captioning and ASL interpreters on certain days. Tickets start at $44. 

